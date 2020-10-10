Perry volleyball, football receive postseason assignments

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Football

The Bluejays have one last opportunity this season. With every team advancing to the playoffs this year under a revised postseason format, Perry (0-7) travels to Nevada (5-2) for the opening round on Friday, Oct. 16.

Two common foes that have played the past four years, Nevada has won each of the last three meetings with Perry. Last season's contest was arguably the Bluejay's best performance of 2019 when the Cubs needed two second half touchdowns to walk away with a 34-23 victory.

Nevada comes into the playoffs with a monkey on its back as the Cubs are riding a two-game losing streak after starting the season undefeated. Running back Caleb Jones eclipsed 1,000 yards on the season and his 21 touchdowns ranks sixth in Class 3A.

Should Perry turn the tables for a win, the Bluejays would face Raccoon River rivals Ballard (6-1) or Boone (0-7).

Volleyball

Before heading to Saturday's tournament in Indianola where the Jayettes suffered a clean sweep, Perry (3-24) was matched with fellow RRC member Bondurant-Farrar (16-8) for the first round of a stacked Class 4A-4 regional bracket Tuesday, Oct. 20.

That road trip will make for the second time in two weeks Perry will play on Bondurant's floor as Perry makes the trek on Oct. 13 as well for the first game against the Lady Bluejays this year.

Ranked all season, Bondurant sits at No. 14 overall. Though if there's one common thread in the team's losses this season, it is winning with defensive agressiveness at the net. Seven of eight losses have seen Bondurant lose the blocking battle.

The road doesn't get any easier in the potential next round as No. 10 Dallas Center-Grimes awaits, as does No. 7 Marion on the opposite side of the bracket, making Region 4 the only 4A bracket with three ranked programs.