Hawks building momentum after Pleasantville victory

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

The Hawks are starting to step stride-for-stride with last year's 22-win team as Woodward-Granger (10-13) knocked off Pleasantville (9-8) in Thursday's conference dual 3-0.

After starting off on the wrong foot with a string of losses in difficult tournament settings this season, the Hawks have now won their previous four games to parallel last year's win streak that began two weeks ago at Earlham.

Thursday's game against the Trojans was eerily similar to last year's bout as the Hawks won by an average of seven points compared to a margin of nine points in 2019.

Helping create separation was sophomore Audrey Simmons with 14 assists, nine kills and eight digs to become the first Hawk this season to lead the team in all three categories in a single game. She also aced two serves to help bolster her performance.

Also coming in hot, Natalie Weaver walked off the court with nine aces. Not only is that a new career-high, it is also the sixth most among all Class 2A players this season. The senior also landed seven kills and eight digs.

Darby Nixon also co-led the team with eight digs. Elly Polich knocked eight kills through and six digs while Brayten Ashman held the team's best mark of two blocks with an assist from Gena Tague.

Though the win extends the Woodward's win streak, it only marks Woodward's fourth win against a team with a winning record. The team now stands at 4-12 against teams above .500 this season.

That can improve in the coming weeks as Woodward takes on Panorama (6-9) on Tuesday followed by Van Meter (13-3) on Thursday.