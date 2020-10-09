Perry cross country winds down season with appearance in Saydel

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Another race in the books for Perry cross country, yet again finding new wrinkles in the roster as the Bluejays and Jayettes stormed the trails Thursday in Saydel. Taking on some state hopeful programs such as North Polk, Des Moines Christian and Van Meter, the Jayettes did not qualify for team placement while the Bluejays slotted ninth among the 10 teams in the field.

Perry boys top-finisher Gannon Meis ran through for 28th place in 19 minutes 46 seconds against a stacked crowd. There was virtually no room in the top 25 spots as the top two teams North Polk and Des Moines Christian combined for 13 of the top 25.

Still, Meis found room for improvement as he knocked off a minute from last week's race and finally overtook the top rank on the team ahead of Jayson Chavez (45th, 20:45) closely trailed by Jeb Stewart (52nd, 21:01).

The Bluejay roster was filled out by Johnathan Munoz (70th, 21:48); Johnathan Chavez (79th, 22:39); Bryce Anliker (90th, 24:03); Edwin Lopez-Ordonez (98th, 26:14). Anliker, Stewart, and Munoz each improved on their previous times.

Jaylene Karolus (8th, 21:46) was the front of the pack for the Jayettes as she kept pace with 27th ranked Kate Mueller (7th, 21:33) from Des Moines Christian. Rounding out the shorthanded Jayette roster were Kennedy Tunink (33rd, 23:54) and Cris Gomez (50th, 26:23).

Race season is coming to a close as Perry has one more meet Monday in Ames before the state qualifying meet Oct. 21 (site TBD) to determine this year's competitors in Fort Dodge on Oct. 30 and 31.