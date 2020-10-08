Perry extends win streak over Saydel, hangs tight in Jayette Tournament

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

After multiple teams were forced to pull out of Thursday's tournament in Perry, the Jayettes were able to find a replacement in the form of Dallas Center-Grimes (11-3) to join Roland-Story (19-5) and Saydel (2-17) to turn the night into a quadrangular.

With the revised format, the Jayettes walked away with 1-2 record while holding their own in the sets that slipped through the cracks. By comparison, the Jayettes split their four game series at the tournament in 2019.

Saydel (W 2-0)

Perry's win streak against the Eagles predates modern recorded stat keeping. The two-set win marks the 25th consecutive win over Saydel since 2008 and in that span includes a run of 52-0, not allowing the Eagles to win a single set.

This year's bout was closer that years past as Perry snuck away with wins of 25-20 and 25-18. Coming to the rescue, Kacy Nevitt led the team in multiple categories as she logged four kills and two blocks. Despite the shortened two-set match, she also set the team's season-high six aces.

Taylor Atwell in her second week on the varsity roster also continued to get into the mix leading the team with Jayna Kenney and Quinn Whiton with four assists apiece. Ashley Cerna boasted 12 digs.

Roland-Story (L 2-0)

The underdogs to a team that decidedly won 21-6 and 21-7 in last year's tournament, the scores evened out to 25-22 and 25-21 in favor of the Norsemen this time around.

It was more or less the same story compared to the Saydel matchup with Kenney and Whiton as the primary set-ups for Nevitt (5 kills) and Jasmine Shriver (4 kills). Nevitt once again had two blocks, but this time had backup.

Lanie Fish stepped forward for a career-best three blocks, helping shift momentum. Kenney and Shriver also had two blocks, helping the Jayettes successfully stuff 11 attempts from Roland-Story, the most any team has blocked the Norseman this season.

Dallas Center-Grimes (L 2-0)

DCG played a different tune with wins of 25-10 and 25-14 in the first meeting with Perry since 2014.

Points were substantially more difficult to find against the Fillies as Nevitt and Shriver were the lone Jayettes to get a kill and every block attempt came up empty. Despite the overall struggle to click against an imposing defense, Perry sat at a 95.7 percent serve efficiency for the top mark of the night.

The Jayettes head over Saturday to Indianola for their final tournament showcase of the season.