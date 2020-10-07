Woodward volleyball continues impressive streak over Madrid

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Woodward-Granger continues to have Madrid's number as the Hawks (9-13) swept the Tigers 3-0 during Tuesday's West Central Conference road meeting. That not only brings the Hawks into the top three among the WCC standings, the win also marks Woodward's 14th consecutive win over Madrid since 2010.

Tuesday's tour de force started with one of Woodward's top showings with a 25-7 win. The Hawks would win by an average of 14.7 points via a showcase across the board that muted the Tigers' attempts to stay competitive.

Registering 19 aces and 34 kills, the Hawks scored at will as a team at breakneck speed. This marks the third consecutive match W-G has had at least 12 aces and 30 kills. Not only did Woodward keep up the momentum but actually picked up pace as the team's 42 percent kill efficiency was a new season-high — more than 10 percent better than the previous two outings.

That was led by Elly Polich and Natalie Weaver with 12 and 11 kills respectively. Audrey Simmons also came in for five to go along with her 16 assists, her second-best mark of the season.

Also at the top of her game, Faith Keuhl led the team with five aces and a perfect serve efficiency. Brayten Ashman also hit for a season-high four aces with a matching 100 percent serve rate. Darby Nixon and Weaver each had four aces to accelerate the night's win.

Conversely, the Hawks defense wasn't playing around as they let through only five Madrid kills and one ace despite Madrid succeeding on 94 percent of serves. Instead, Woodward turned the tables on that efficiency, rarely missing their returns.

Conference action continues Thursday for the Hawks with a home bout against Pleasantville (9-6) which is also riding a three-game win streak.