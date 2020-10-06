Karolus breaks school record as Perry swim returns with big wins

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Perry jumped back into the water for the first time in two weeks after coming out of quarantine. Defeating both Grinnell 50-36 and Algona 55-37, Tuesday night at the McCreary Center went off without a hitch.

Throughout the season, Sophia McDevitt has routinely broken the school record in the 500 yard freestyle. Now she's joined by Jaylene Karolus on that pedestal as Karolus broke a school record that has stood since 1997, winning the 100 freestyle with a time of 57.59 seconds.

Karolus was also crowned in the 200 medley (1st, 2:27) and was joined by McDevitt, Zoe Hibbert and Jenna Nelson for the season-best time in the 400 free relay (1st, 4:14).

McDevitt won her lone solo event in the 100 butterfly (1st, 1:06). Nelson also set a personal record in the 200 freestyle (1st, 2:26) by taking nearly two seconds off her previous best time. They combined forces again for another relay win in the 200 freestyle (1st, 1:57). McDevitt, Hibbert, Amanda Holwegner and Emily Dowd powered through for another group in the medley relay (1st, 2:13). Perry won all three of its relays.

The night's solo events ran a little closer to the edge as Grinnell and Algona gave strong pushes across the board. Holwegner fell behind Grinnell in the 100 breaststroke (2nd, 1:25) by less than a second but left Algona in her wake. She earned the same placement in the 50 freestyle (2nd, 29.5 seconds) but two seconds behind the winning time.

Dowd took third overall in the 500 freestyle (3rd, 7:23) and the backstroke (3rd, 1:27), finishing just four seconds behind the first place time out of Grinnell. Competing in both varsity and JV events, Rhylan Agan hit a new mark in the JV 100 freestyle (1:28) to round out the night's list of top accomplishments.

Even more records could be reset and broken as the Jayettes travel Tuesday to Spencer.