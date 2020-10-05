Ballard steals momentum as Jayettes awaits tournament

Sean Cordy

Staying in the conference for a rescheduled game with the Ballard Bombers (8-12), Perry (2-18) fell 3-0 in consecutive sets as the Jayettes' rally fell short of the mark they set in last year's meet up.

The two Raccoon River Conference foes clashed in Huxley last year in the opening round of the postseason where the Jayettes lost a 3-1 decision. Within those lost sets, Perry managed to keep within striking distance with losses of just five and seven points sandwiching their two-point win.

That same magic that came close to ending the Bombers' season last season lasted for a moment Monday. Right out of the gate, the Jayettes pushed the Bombers into overtime in which the guests promptly won 26-24. From there on out, Ballard controlled the floor with wins of 25-13 and 25-9 to end the night.

Perry's initial surge against the Bombers was led by Jayna Kenney with eight assists, her second consecutive game as the team's leading setter. At her aid was Quinn Whiton (4) and Taylor Atwell (3) helping set up five kills apiece for Kacy Nevitt and Jasmine Shriver. Nevitt also logged three blocks and now ranks third in the conference with 38 blocks this season.

Also rising on the RRC leaderboards, Shriver led the team with 14 digs. That brings the senior to four digs per set, ranked fifth in the league. She's the only player in the conference with at least four digs and two kills per set this season.

Now the Jayettes stare into the face of a daunting home tournament Thursday. Originally marked with multiple opponents from the Des Moines district, Perry was in search of replacements and found Dallas Center-Grimes (7-3) to join the existing slate featuring Roland-Story (17-4) and Saydel (2-14).

Perry hasn't faced DCG since 2015, lost to Roland-Story last season and has won the last 23 meetings with Saydel.