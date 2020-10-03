Ranked Tigers leave mark in first RRC meeting with Perry

Sean Cordy/Correspondent

The last time Perry (2-17) and No. 10 Gilbert (18-7) met, they were in separate conferences and the Jayettes stunned the Tigers on the softball diamond in the playoffs.

This time, Gilbert's prowess on the volleyball court that has had the newest Raccoon River Conference member ranked all season proved too much to overcome Thursday as the Jayettes lost 3-0 on the road. With an average margin of 12 points between the three sets, the Jayettes' closest moment came in the second set losing 25-18.

That was par for the course against the Tigers who rank top-five in assist and kills this season in the entire state thanks to wide range of talent as two Tigers had over 15 assists to set up 42 kills spread among six teammates. Perry's totals of 16 assists and 17 kills were dwarfed in comparison, though not without intrigue.

Throughout the season, Quinn Whiton is the only Jayette to lead the team in assists. She had a co-leader Thursday as Jayna Kenney also set up six assists for a season-high mark. She also set a new best of six kills to lead the team for the first time this year and tied Whiton and Taylor Atwell with seven digs.

Kenney wasn't the only wrinkle in the game plan. The sophomore Atwell was promoted from the JV roster following the team's return from quarantine but didn't register a stat until Thursday. She ranked right behind both Whiton and Kenney with four assists, co-led the team with Whiton and Kenney for seven digs, and had her first ace of the season.

Down the line, Kacy Nevitt added to her block total as she denied the Tigers twice to go with her five kills. Jasmine Shriver managed four kills and six digs while Ashley Cerna and Jenisis Cerna each had five digs.

Perry's schedule stays on course in the RRC as the Jayettes host Ballard (7-12) on Monday. The Jayettes lost 3-1 in the first round of the playoffs last season and were only a couple points away from pulling off the upset.