Woodward-Granger cross country back on course after latest meet

Before the football team travels Friday to West Central Valley, the Hawks cross country team laid down their footprints Thursday at the Wildcat Invite.

Coming off a couple performances leaving W-G in the back of the pack, the Hawks saw an uptick in performance as the girls took fourth place out of five teams. The Hawks also jumped up to fourth among the seven qualifying boys teams, placing one runner in the top-10.

After cross-town rival Woodward Academy leapfrogged the Hawks in the previous run, the Hawks were able to surpass the last-place Knights for the second time this season. That started with sophomore Carsten Wright in eighth-place at 18 minutes 45 seconds, to take 25 seconds off his previous time.

That helped absolutely bury the team's average finish of 20:51, more than a minute better than the performance at Roland-Story. By comparison to that meet, Dillon Limoges (30th, 21:08) boosted his time by more than two minutes, as did Healey Hill (31st, 21:11).

Not even a minute passed and the rest of the pack ran through for spots 40-45 in order: Xavier Ibarra (21:35), Elijah Bell (21:37), Joel Harney (21:39), and Tjaden Smeltzer (21:41).

The course did wonders for the girls’ team as well with Libby Grell (18th, 24:15) taking off a half minute from her previous time. Sydney Grell (27th, 25:38) and Katie Grell (29th, 26:03), and Makenzie Dresback (33rd, 26:44) followed in her footsteps with personal records. Avery Smith (40th, 28:09); Madisyn Mann (41st, 28:11); and Marissa Trees (45th; 32:34) were next in line.

There's little time to rest though as the Hawks head over Friday to Nodaway Valley for their next meet.