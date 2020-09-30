Weaver shines as Woodward volleyball rolls by Ogden

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

W's are rolling in now for the Hawks. Coming off multiple tournament wins and a dominant conference showcase in the past two weeks, Woodward-Granger (8-13) put forth one of its top performances Tuesday night at home against Ogden (1-4) winning 3-0 in decisive fashion.

Easy as 1, 2, 3

Woodward started off with a hot hand bagging a 25-11 victory in the first game, rarely letting Ogden come within striking distance.

The closest the Bulldogs came to reversing fortune came in the second set as they brought the game within an 11-9 margin. That competition was short-lived though as the Hawks still pulled away with a 25-12 win. Their momentum continued well into the third set that began with a 6-0 spree en route to a 25-7 win.

That helped drive down the average margin of victory to 15 points, Woodward's second-best mark behind the 16 points against Interstate 35.

Weaving the perfect web

Everyone was flying on all cylinders with multiple primetime performances, but it was Natalie Weaver that was running full-tilt from start to finish to ignite a string of scoring streaks.

Working from the left corner, Weaver had season-high marks with five aces — including four straight in the opening round — along with 11 kills that came from all over the court as opposed to only at the net.

"I was kind of in a slump for the past couple games but tonight it felt really well," Weaver said. "It felt really good to be out there playing. The team played really well together and then I felt that I played very well."

She also added how much she's been working on improving from the back row opposed to only at the net "making sure people know that I'm an all-around-type player" as she had multiple kills count from deep in the court.

Ace of Spades

After referencing Billy Wilder's classic noir film "Ace in the Hole" for the previous game, the Hawks one-upped themselves and forced another pun for this sub-headline.

Weaver wasn't the only student-athlete to set a new mark from the service line. With six Hawks having multiple aces, the team strung together 22 aces in total. That is tied for the 14th most in the entire state this season.

Darby Nixon led the way with six followed by five from Weaver, Audrey Simmons (4), Elly Polich (3), Brayten Ashman (2), and Faith Keuhl (2). And with an overall rate of 90.5 percent, the team exactly met their season expectation for serve efficiency.

Polich also co-led the team with 11 kills and was second with nine assists behind Simmons' 15 assists.

Woodward travels down the road Tuesday to take on Madrid (2-5).