Jayettes return to conference action with loss to Winterset

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Following a successful outing over the weekend for the team's first wins, Perry (2-16) returned to conference action Tuesday with a trip to Winterset (6-11), falling 3-0 to the Huskies.

As the Jayettes have shown throughout the season, they've needed time to ramp up into their best performances as shown again with a final set of 25-16 following losses of 13 and 19 points in the first two sets after neutralizing the Jayettes' strengths.

After Jasmine Shriver hit a season-high 14 kills against East Marshall, the whole Jayette roster registered a total of 11 kills led by Shriver with five. Perry was in a similar boat from the service line.

With four girls holding a perfect serve rate — Ashley Cerna, Peyton Tunink, Jayna Kenney and Jenisis Cerna — the team hit a point above their rate for the season at 87 percent efficiency. But crossing the net wasn't enough compared to Winterset's ability to rally. Tunink was the only Jayette to register an ace.

Though, the night wasn't entirely without its silver linings. Building off the previous couple of wins, Kacy Nevitt blocked one Winterset player after crossing the century mark and logged her 500th kill over the weekend. Following Tuesday's action, the senior is ranked second in the Raccoon River Conference with 7 blocks per 10 sets.

On that same note, Shriver has built a name for herself as leading piece on offense. She ranks No. 10 in the RRC with 2.2 kills per set. Quinn Whiton has also worked into the top ranks at No. 8 with an average of 4.2 assists.

Perry's next obstacle comes in the form of a road matchup Thursday with new conference-member Gilbert (17-7) which clocked in at No. 10 in the latest Class 4A poll.