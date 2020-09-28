Hawks off to best start since 2013 with win over Kuemper

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

There's typically been a hurdle for Woodward-Granger (4-1) in the first five weeks of the season for most of the last decade. Since 2014, the Hawks never exited Week Five with at least four wins to their name after doing so from 2009-13. That changed Friday night in Woodward as they bagged a homecoming win over Kuemper Catholic (1-4) with a 36-17 victory over the Knights.

The game got a little too close for comfort as the Knights flirted with an upset for most of the game and only trailed 14-10 at halftime. That margin stood even smaller after three quarters as the Hawks were only up 20-17 following a missed point after attempt.

That's when the Hawks buckled up to pull away with 16 unanswered points to secure the win and their best record since 2013 thanks to a balanced attack.

Without Jake Lego's legs available, Kade Polich bore virtually all of the weight in the run game, good for 162 yards and three scores on 23 carries. Even with a season-high mark in touches, Polich still averaged seven yards per carry compared to his six yard average heading into the night.

Part of that great efficiency is accredited to the offensive line which created lanes for Dylan Bird (32 yards, four carries) and Dustin Harney (35 yards, four carries) to pace eight yards per touch in supporting roles.

Quarterback Trevor Simmons also picked up one rushing TD to go along with his 50-yard passing touchdown to Christian Husmann, who now has four scores. Passing for 103 total yards on 10 attempts, Simmons also completed a pass to Worth Henry (8 yards), Carter Morgan (20 yards) and two Knight defenders to bring his TD:INT ratio to 5:5.

While the Hawks weren't able to generate turnovers in that same way, their ability to get into the backfield is at a season-high rate. Led by three tackles for loss by Jon McKeever, the Hawks had seven TFLs as a group, including four sacks collected by McKeever, Harney, Dane Polich and Alex Evans. Brody Nardini also led the team with 6.5 total tackles.

Woodward can start a new win streak this week as the Hawks travel to West Central Valley (1-4) for their first meeting with the conference rivals since 2011.