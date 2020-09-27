Hawks cross country makes steady strides with conference foes

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Woodward-Granger cross country hit the trails with some familiar faces Thursday at the Norseman Invitational in Roland-Story, providing a measuring stick for the year's progress.

As luck would have it, for the second time this week, the timing system for the girls run had an error, leaving the results unofficial. As it stands, Libby Grell was the lone Hawk with a completed time coming through in 24:57 for 31st place, nearly a minute faster than her run in ADM and 10 seconds behind her mark in the season opener at Madrid where some Thursday mutuals also ran.

Madrid's top-finisher Emily White clocked in at 22:22 in Roland and pushed a 23:07 time on her home meet. The boys team has a few more data points to measure within the conference as top-ranked Madrid, Ogden and Woodward Academy also competed in both runs.

Once again, Madrid clung to the bulk of the top spots to win the meet outright with an average mark of 17:16, a half-minute improvement over their time from the start of September. Ogden took second place (18:42) for a five second drop compared to the Madrid run. Academy finished in 11th place (21:40) for a 12 second improvement.

In 12th place, the Hawks still found improvement in comparison as they dropped 17 seconds off with a 22:06 average finish despite such a drastic difference in placement and missing pieces.

Carsten Wright (21st, 19:10) pulled in with the team's top time with 10 seconds off his season-opening mark. It was a steep drop-off from there on as the Hawks occupied six of the final 20 times. Joel Harney (70th, 22:11); Tjaden Smeltzer (74th, 22:31); Hill Healey (77th, 23:19); Dillon Limoges (78th, 23:22), Elijah Bell (81st, 23:41); and Kurt Crouse (85th, 24:23) finished in rapid succession.

Smeltzer in particular had a strong outing compared to his time three weeks prior, nearly taking off two and a half minutes.

The Hawks move on with a run Tuesday at the Don Williams Golf Course in Ogden.