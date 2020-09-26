Perry crowns new royalty, Winterset strolls through homecoming

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Like much of the year, Perry's homecoming game wasn't what was originally scheduled.

Before schedules were adjusted to shorten the regular season in light of coronavirus prep, the Bluejays were set to play the Clarke Indians (1-3) who opened their season with three shutout losses by an average of 37 points.

Instead, the Winterset Huskies (3-1) rode into town Friday with one of the state's premier rushing talents to put up yet another astounding stat line.

Plenty of fireworks

Perry fans saw two showcases of fireworks. One was a full display in the backdrop of Dewey Field provided by the Class of 2021 during halftime following the band's performance. The other showcase was on the field as Winterset's explosive offense charged its way to a 48-0 win.

A good chunk of that score came from running back Dawson Forgy, who had 183 yards and four touchdowns on six carries. He was part of a decisive Huskies offense, slicing through Perry's arm tackles en route to a couple of one-play drives, including Winterset's first play. This is hardly the first game the star junior has made an impact as he now sits at 927 yards this season.

Perry's response to Forgy's production along with some passing theatrics were largely stonewalled by the Huskies defense. With two first half kickoffs returned to midfield, the Bluejays still struggled to break through Winterset's line of defense as Perry's largest play came from a 35-yard Jeremiah Cregeen QB-keeper with four seconds remaining before halftime faced with a 41-0 deficit.

Past, present and future

Before the game was underway, fans watched the homecoming court parade down the Jim Kaufman track to present this year's king and queen.

Last year's queen Hannah Peterson and king Sean Parnell were on hand to pass the torch. As Peterson teased each nominee with the crown, fans went wild when Jayson Chavez and Cindy Truong were bestowed the honor to kick off the night.

Also up for nomination were queen candidates Claire Southward, Shelby De La Cruz, Ainsley Marburger, and Aubree Tasler; and king candidates Miguel Sierra, Riese Archer, Abner Rivera and Zach Darr.

Bluejays fans were also introduced to the future of the program as the third, fourth and fifth grade teams from the Perry Youth Football League were presented after the first quarter.

One day remains for Perry's homecoming festivities. Current students and alumni are invited to a carnival event at the football field where social distancing is more easily enforced compared to the traditional homecoming dance.