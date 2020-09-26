Jayettes triumphant in South Tama following brief hiatus

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Perry volleyball experienced the new normal of high school athletics this past week. Following the team's match with Carroll on Sept. 15, the Jayettes were placed in quarantine when an undisclosed student athlete received a positive COVID-19 test.

Due to the player's first symptom appearing a fews days prior to the positive result, the two-week quarantine period was counted by the IGHSAU under that timeline rather than starting from the testing date.

In that span, the Jayettes (2-15) missed out on two dates but were able to travel to Saturday's tournament in South Tama to pocket their first wins of the season. Bringing something different to all three matches, Perry took down the East Marshall Mustangs (7-10) and BGM Bears (1-11) but fell in two sets against Belle Plaine (8-5).

Jasmine Shriver had already put herself on the map a couple weeks ago after recovering from an early-season injury. She amped that up two-fold against the Mustangs as she rocketed 14 kills, the most of any Jayette this season in a three-set format. At her aid to overcome East Marshall winning the first set was the team's above average serve rate of 92 percent led by Jenisis Cerna with two aces.

That efficiency took a dip against Belle Plaine. With the Jayettes hovering at 83 percent serve success, the Plainsmen were able to control the game more readily than the rest of the competition to pick up wins of 21-17 and 21-13 as Perry's backcourt struggled to readily adjust. Perry picked up only 13 digs as a unit under heavier duress compared to 49 against East Marshall.

The story against BGM once again changed as it was Kacy Nevitt that held the team lead in numerous categories with eight kills, two blocks and one ace. To her aid was Quinn Whiton with 14 total assists, leading the team per usual from her role as the go-to setter. She finished the day with 44 assists.

Whiton also held a perfect serve rate for the day, succeeding on all 17 attempts. Ashley Cerna also had a perfect line of 19-of-19 with two aces her name along with 16 digs to finish with the team-lead along with Whiton.

Perry's next challenge comes on the road Tuesday against Winterset (5-11) where the Jayettes look to pick up their first conference win of the season.