Perry cross country gets trial run before Leon Fox Invite

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Perry was able to squeeze in one more race for the week as the Bluejays and Jayettes took part Thursday in the Charger Invitation hosted by ACGC.

ACGC's home-trail advantage held strong as the Chargers won both the boys and girls races among the five-team spread. Perry was one of two schools without enough girl entrants to qualify for a team finish while the Bluejays clung to third place overall.

They'd finish with an average time of 22 minutes 59 seconds among their qualifying times, once again led by senior Jayson Chavez (15th, 21:36). A trail of Bluejays followed close behind in his airstream as Johnathan Chavez (21st, 23:10); Jeb Stewart (24th, 23:42); and Johnathan Munoz (25th, 23:46) crossed the tape in near-unison.

Those top four times were followed by Bryce Anliker (34th, 26:41); Kyle Hernandez (45th, 32:02); and Sebastian Hernandez (48th, 36:57).

Before the Bluejays got to work, the Jayettes took on the course first with Kennedy Tunink (12th, 25:53) as their banner finish, once again without Jaylane Karolus on hand. Cris Gomez (18th, 28:40); Misty Gomez (29th, 37:12); and Michelle Tobar (30th, 38:20) finished out Perry's call sheet.

The middle school teams were also out on the course with a number of top-showings as future varsity hopefuls. Perry's boys team lit the trail on fire as the top team of the evening with an average finish of 16:06 in the two-mile event while the girls were just edged out in second place (17:07).

A year away from high school competition, Oscar Bellrand (1st, 12:54) boasted the top time among the boys competition. Were he to keep that same pace in the 5K, a 20 minute finish would have pushed him into the top-five among the high school runners. His teammate Owen Myers (4th, 14:10) wasn't far behind.

Taryn Nehring (3rd, 16:29) led the middle school Jayettes with Quin Mahler-Moreno (7th, 16:51) following closely in her footsteps. Keeping up that same pace in the 5K would place them on the borderline of the top-10 alongside Tunink.

Barring any shift in weather, Perry's next opportunity comes at home Thursday hosting the Leon Fox Invitational.