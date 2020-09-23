Perry finds prime matchup with Madrid after cancellation

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

The Bluejays were left with a decision to be made when Des Moines Hoover informed Perry that their game Oct. 2 would be axed due to Hoover's axed season. Should Perry take the unexpected bye week in the shortened season to help recover from injuries to the already shorthanded roster? Or should they soldier on and find a replacement?

Their answer found them instead.

Rather than take on the Huskies, Perry will travel 20 minutes to Madrid (1-2) which was in need of a new game that same week. The Tigers already had one game cancelled on Sept. 18 and were looking for an opponent to fill a slot to avoid a second missed week.

Perry activities director Scott Pierce took the opportunity when the district received notice of the availability that looks to be of mutual benefit.

Looking at the last few years of Perry football, there's been some debate about how the program would look if the Bluejays could find a new district as opposed to the current slate that houses State hopefuls like Dallas Center-Grimes.

"People talk about the caliber that we put on the field, but numbers alone are going to be a lot closer than what we put against 3A teams in our district," Pierce said.

Madrid has gone through similarly rough times with lower roster numbers than seen in years past. Including their win this season, the Tigers have only won three games over the past three years in Class A action.

"I feel like with the injuries that we've gone through this year, dealing with low numbers, I'm hoping it's competitive. That's all we can ask for," Pierce said, adding he hopes this change of pace can help provide more meaningful snaps and experience.

While the game being on the road means Perry only has two home games this season, Pierce said the team is appreciative for the opportunity to play at all and he didn't want to push Madrid out of their senior night. Madrid also offered to combine senior nights in the case that Perry hadn't already had one at the start of the season.

As for the game itself, Madrid comes in with a healthy balance running and passing led by Brady Leonard who has accounted for 55 percent of the team's total offense.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at Madrid.