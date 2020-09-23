Hawks volleyball dominates Earlham with new power

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Following a week going 3-2, Woodward-Granger (7-13) picked up the pace again in Earlham (4-11) with a 3-0 mark thanks to consistent work down the line Tuesday.

Shaking off the cobwebs

The night's first couple of points went in favor of the Cardinals and was neck-and-neck in a race to 10 points. But following a string of kills, the Hawks went streaking for a 19-12 lead and the eventual 25-16 win after the shaky start.

That issue was kept to a minimum the rest of the night as Woodward kept its head above water without any true threat on the scoreboard. The Hawks would cap the night with back-to-back wins of 25-11 for an average win of 12.3 points. Not even conference-leading ACGC could muster that spread as the Chargers won by an average of eight points.

Ace in the hole

One thing that made that difference — and has consistently held back the Hawks from breaking free this year — was their work from the service line.

With a season serve efficiency of 88 percent heading into the matchup, the Hawks walked out of the gym with a 93.2 percent rate. More than their overall effectiveness keeping serves in play, the team had a season-high 14 aces. Natalie Weaver led the way with five, closely trailed by Elly Polich with four. Keuhl (2), Brayten Ashman (2) and Darby Nixon (1) rounded out the rest of the stat line.

Not only was that an impressive collection as a whole, the Hawks racked up those automatic points in crucial turns throughout the game to pull away and steal momentum.

Control from top to bottom

Virtually every Hawk was directly involved in the final score in some form. Polich once again led the team with 14 kills (and had fun with a couple fake-outs with her opposite hand) while Audrey Simmons played setup 15 times. Weaver was in for nine kills and four assists. And Nixon held strong in the back row with 10 digs.

However, down the line, everyone was involved in meaningful moments. While Ashman was only credited with three kills, her work took some more creative license and made a couple Cardinals fell on their face with one late play in the third set. Grace Deputy had two kills, as did Lindsay Mescher, who got the JV team on their feet following a string of plays that helped accelerate the win.

It's also worth noting the upcoming slate can serve as a good comparison to last year's team that made it to the regional quarterfinal. Woodward went undefeated to close out the 2019 regular season starting with a win over Earlham in the last week of September. The Hawks have Ogden (1-4) slated Tuesday to hopefully mirror that accomplishment.