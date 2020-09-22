Perry football headlines homecoming after revised schedule

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

All eyes will be on the Bluejays at Dewey Field come Friday night for this year's homecoming.

Following Friday's 49-0 road loss to Norwalk, Perry has another challenge ahead with the Winterset Huskies (3-1) coming to town intent on crashing the party- one that will look much different than in years past for reasons most people are all too familiar with at this point in the year.

Due to coronavirus precautions that limit the amount of interaction, this year's honorary captains have been shifted to be honored next year. This would have marked the 40th anniversary of the 1980 Perry team that went undefeated into the state playoffs after going winless the prior season, a feeling that's been all too familiar for the Bluejays the past three seasons.

Keeping the eyes on Friday's game, both the volleyball and swim teams have been placed in quarantine and cancelled two weeks of events due to positive COVID-19 tests on both rosters. That leaves Perry football as the lone home sports event during homecoming week.

Winterset doesn't look to take off any extra pressure with that spotlight on the Bluejays. The Huskies ride into the week with three consecutive wins and are the only team this season to score multiple times against last year's Class 1A runner-up Van Meter.

If there's one mismatch the Bluejays might exploit, it's in their passing defense as Winterset's quarterback Caden Kleemeir has completed half of his passes with a TD to INT ratio of 1:6. Even against stacked scoreboards, Perry has found ways to create turnovers.

Through four games, Perry has three interceptions compared to four picks in 2019. On that same note, Winterset has picked off seven passes this year.

As a run-first team with 81 percent of plays going to the backfield, Winterset has had little trouble attacking from the ground. Junior running back Dawson Forgy leads the way with 186 yards per game, ranked ninth in the entire state and has 10 touchdowns to his name.

Before the action gets underway on the field, Perry will introduce this year's homecoming court and announce the king and queen starting at 6 p.m. on the track.