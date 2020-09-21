Perry cross country misses key piece competing at ADM

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Perry cross country was blindsided over the weekend when it learned it would be without its perennial top-finisher for Monday's meet at ADM. Due to a positive COVID-19 case on the Jayette swim team, dual-sport star Jaylene Karolus was required to begin a two-week quarantine, leaving Perry shorthanded at the Tiger Invitational.

With only three runners on the course, Perry's girls were unable to qualify for a team placement with an incomplete roster while the boys team took 10th of 10 qualifying rosters. At the front of the pack were the ADM girls team closely trailed by Dallas Center-Grimes. Boys class No. 4 North Polk (Class 3A) claimed the top spot, while ADM and No. 8 Des Moines Christian (Class 2A) fought for the next two bids.

Paving the path for Perry's footsteps, Jayson Chavez led the team with a time of 21 minutes 3.6 seconds for 36th place of 67 runners. After a minute passed by, the race tightened up between Johnathan Munoz (44th, 22:27) and Jeb Stewart (46th, 22:29.1). Johnathan Chavez (57th, 23:34.8) and Bryce Anliker (61st, 24:14.6) rounded out the list.

Competing against a field of 64 girls, Kennedy Tunink (44th*, 25:39.5) paced the two other Jayettes as Cris Gomez (54th, 27:28.2) and Misty Gomez (63rd, 35:24.5) filled out the rest of the card.

Had Karolus competed at her pace from last year's meet with a time of 21:23, she would have slid into fourth place behind three ranked runners with No. 3 Geneva Timmerman claiming first-place (19:23.3) for ADM.

ACGC's course is next on the agenda with the Bluejays and Jayettes heading out again on Thursday.

*Placements may be inaccurate by a couple ranks due to a timing issue at the course during the girls run that placed multiple runners higher than their actual finish.