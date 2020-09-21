Hawks cross country picks up couple personal bests at ADM

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Woodward-Granger continues looking for its footing on the trails as the Hawks took part Monday in the Tiger Invitational in Adel. Competing against nine other teams, the boys held on to eighth-place while the girls stood in sixth place against an abbreviated list of six complete rosters.

Of the seven boys in the previous week's meet, six returned in this week's slate with near-identical success. Taking 20th overall, sophomore Carsten Wright carved the path for his teammates with a time of 19 minutes 25.1 seconds, just five seconds behind his previous pace.

Xavier Ibarra (42nd, 22:14.7) was next in line while Dillon Limoges (50th, 23:01.2) shed over a minute from his time at Ballard and was closely trailed by Riece Graham (55th, 23:17.2).

Kainen Fuson (62nd, 24:49.9) and Kurt Crouse (63rd, 24:53.7) had the team's final two times, finishing just behind first-time varsity runner Elijah Bell (60th, 24:10.4).

The girls continued their tendency to stay in a flock as six Hawks finished between places 45 and 65, and once again had freshman Libby Grell (47th*, 25:44.6). Sydney Grell (52nd, 27:17.9); Makenzie Dresback (53rd, 27:21.3); Katie Grell (57th, 28:00.8); Kaitlyn Smith (59th, 28:28.6); and Marissa Trees (63rd, 33:31.5) finished in procession.

Libby and Sydney Grell each chopped off time from last week's meet at Ballard. The younger Grell took off 15 seconds while the elder crossed three seconds early. Kaitlyn Smith's pace was a solid minute swifter on the new ADM trail that even tripped up the Tigers.

W-G's next opportunity comes Thursday at the Riverbend Golf Course in Roland-Story.

*Placements may be inaccurate by a couple ranks due to a timing issue at the course during the girls run that placed multiple runners higher than their actual finish.