Woodward volleyball splits weekend tourney, knocks down ranked foe

Following a split series at Saturday's invitational in Ballard, Woodward-Granger (6-13) wrapped up one of its most successful weeks of the season, keeping up pace with four competitive programs.

The Hawks had an all-or-nothing approach as they won 2-0 against both Pella (11-5) and Grand View Christian (11-9) and fell in 0-2 decisions to North Polk (13-9) and Johnston (8-2).

Woodward's wins give a substantial boost to the Hawks who were coming off a dominant conference performance over Interstate 35. While the Roadrunners have been struggling, Pella and Grand View have been better regarded as Pella checked in at No. 12 in the Class 4A polls while Grand View was only recently dropped from the Class 1A poll.

While the Hawks took it down to the wire with both programs, their grit shined through to avoid going into extra sets with either team.

W-G won with scores of 21-17 and 21-16 against Grand View, as Elly Polich laid down 11 kills and 13 digs to lead the team and was backed up by Audrey Simmons with 11 assists. That was enough to counter the team's below-average 78.9% serve efficiency, but with the team as a whole being nearly twice as efficient at the net, were able to bury the Thunder with some lightning.

That game script looked different against the Pella Dutch as the Hawks' efficiency rates were below the team's season average, but seven digs per set from Darby Nixon made the difference in the backcourt for a new season-high. Natalie Weaver also stepped in for two aces to help push the score over the edge.

Such stat lines weren't able to save the matches against Johnston which won the battle up front with 24 kills and committed only eight errors compared to 15 kills and 11 errors from the Hawks. That ended in close rounds of 21-18 and 21-15.

Fate was even less kind facing the Comets as North Polk won with decisions of 21-8 and 21-11.

Woodward jumps into homecoming week with a conference road trip Tuesday to Earlham (4-10) before jumping back to the Hawks' home court Thursday against Ogden (1-4).