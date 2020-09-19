Woodward-Granger blitzed by Panorama for first loss

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

For the Perry Chief

The date was circled before the season even started. Woodward-Granger (3-1) had its eyes on Panorama (2-2) which entered the season in the preseason poll. Now Friday's game at Hawk Stadium is circled for handing the Hawks their first loss of the season, a glacial 10-0 game filled with turnovers and risky plays from both sides hoping to turn the tide.

After previously soaring to an average of 32.6 points and 378 yards in the first three games, the Hawks' wings were clipped against the Panthers' tight-knit defense. With a pair of zeroes at the half, whoever could find the end zone first would hold absolute advantage.

That was Panorama with a 45-yard screen pass within the first three minutes of the second half to turn the scoreboard lights, and in the process, also sealed the win as Woodward was continually pushed back despite its steps forward.

A long way to go

In response to the Panthers' good fortune, the Hawks were forced to punt facing 4th and 35 yards to go. Woodward quickly got the ball back thanks to a Worth Henry interception, but a costly penalty after entering enemy territory paired with a sack forced Woodward into 3rd and 31, setting up a Panthers interception as Trevor Simmons attempted to move the chains while under heavy duress.

Woodward-Granger head coach said he felt that Panorama's pressure off the line played a major role, something the Hawks had focused heavily on throughout the week of practice.

That game-ender wasn't the only time the Hawks stared down miles of yards to keep possession. A momentum-shifting, diving interception from Brody Nardini resulted in a 3rd and 22 situation after the offense stalled out at mid-field. The Hawks had four more turnovers-on-downs through the night, and to cap the game, Simmons completed a 38-yard pass to Henry but was 13 yards short of the first down conversion.

Monsters in the middle

Ashman said some of that willingness to push for yards in down-and-distance situations stemmed from Woodward's defense stepping up to force the same out of Panorma's offense.

While the Panthers eventually broke through for the first score of the night, the Hawks' front four had a textbook performance as the defensive line helped pitch the first half shutout despite Panorama's close call in the first quarter.

Following an interception from Worth Henry that resulted in Woodward's first turnover-on-downs, Panorama broke loose into the five-yard line off a 59-yard pass. In stepped Garrett Burkart with a tackle behind the line followed by a Jack Muesberger sack. Then Simmons picked up a strip-sack from Dane Polich with an open field only to get tripped up looking for his second defensive TD of the season.

Brody Nardini led the team with 10 total tackles, with Kade Polich and Dustin Harney in for six.

Nowhere to run or hide (or pass)

Panorama's defense worked with equal fervor — netting two interceptions and a handful of sacks — to become the first team to shutout Woodward since state runner-up Van Meter last season.

Though this game may always have that "What if…" following a whistle that blew a Simmons run down (believing the running back had the ball) while he had the chance to move the chains in the red zone. A couple plays later, Panorama held strong on fourth down, stunting Woodward's progression.

After three consecutive games over 100 yards, Jake Lego produced 53 yards on 19 carries. From the pocket, Simmons completed 6-of-23 passes for 100 yards. Henry led the team with 68 yards on three receptions. Carter Moran picked up two receptions and also caught the team's third interception of the night.

The Hawks look to rebound with a homecoming win Friday against Kuemper Catholic (1-2)