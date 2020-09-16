Woodward-Granger volleyball makes light work of I-35

Fortune was with Woodward-Granger (4-11) as the Hawks downed Interstate 35 (1-8) in three consecutive sets for a 3-0 win Tuesday, Sept. 15 at home to tighten up the standings in the West Central Conference.

Despite Woodward's overall record that has largely hinged on tournament play, the Hawks have fared well enough for a 2-2 record thus far in conference competition after taking down the Roadrunners. The win brought the Hawks back into the top half of the WCC right behind ACGC which has won both its conference contests.

Woodward's tone was set right out of the gate with 25-9 followed by two more abbreviated sets of 25-11 and 25-7, ready to pack up the gym within an hour.

That was largely thanks to the quick work at the service line as the team notched a season-high 12 aces and held a 90.5 percent serve efficiency. Elly Polich led the team with five aces while Audrey Simmons contributed four. Natalie Weaver, Brayten Ashman and Emily Trewet each had one.

Polich once again led the team in kills as she posted nine on the night along with six assists and five digs. Weaver had the top mark of seven digs along with five kills while Simmons topped the charts with 11 assists to round out the trio's momentum. With the night trending in the right direction, the game saw more than the usual suspects get involved.

Along with her ace, Trewet added two assists and a dig to her stat line, playing in her sixth match of the season. Entering the court for the fifth time this year, Samantha Volz was involved for two set logged two kills. Linsday Mescher also earned one point with a kill and a dig.

The Hawks move on to a tournament Saturday in Ballard before taking on six consecutive WCC games.