Conference rival Carroll takes down Perry second time

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Perry (0-14) pulled the short straw Tuesday, Sept. 15 against one of the conference's top teams as Carroll (9-5) charged through to a 3-0 win over the visiting Jayettes.

The two teams previously met at the Skip Anderson Classic the first week of the season where the Tigers won both of their sets with Perry. Despite Carroll winning all five sets in total, Perry showed signs of improvement compared to the last meeting.

Perry lost by an average of 13.5 points in the first matchup whereas Tuesday drew an average margin of 11.3, with the closest round coming at the start of the night in a 25-14 affair.

Leading that improvement was Quinn Whiton with 13 assists, who has been in the double digits in four of five three-set minimum matches. That helped Kacy Nevitt step up for eight kills across the three rounds compared to the pair she previously made against Carroll.

Jasmine Shriver provided an extra boost in the backcourt as she led the team with 16 digs to tie her career-high previously set against Carlisle this year. The senior also contributed four kills and was successful on all five serve attempts.

Collectively, Perry served above their season average at a rate of 91.7 percent with Nevitt, Whiton, Shriver, Lanie Fish and Ashley Cerna holding a perfect efficiency rate. Cerna had the lone ace.

That's where Carroll made its money as they chased down a dozen automatic points on serves and was backed up by 32 assists from conference-leader Laura Sweeney and a new season-high 13 kills from Ella Collison who ranks second in the Raccoon River Conference.

Perry's next opportunity for redemption comes with an extra week of practice as the Jayettes host ADM (1-11) and Des Moines East (0-2) on Thursday, Sept. 24 for a homecoming triangular.