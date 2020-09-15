Perry cross country returns to action after multiple cancellations

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

After the rainy clouds forced cancellations last week, Perry cross country traveled Monday, Sept. 14 to Huxley for its first race since the start of the month.

Split into Class A and B with two dozen schools present, Perry lined up against a stacked card featuring the No. 1 Madrid boys (Class 1A) and three more teams that received votes in the latest power rankings.

That lineup made it a tough finish as the Bluejays finished 11th of the 11 teams while the Jayettes did not place due to an incomplete roster. Had Perry's girls roster filled out, it likely could have taken ninth of 10 with an average time just over 27 minutes.

No. 19 Jaylene Karolus once again helped drive Perry's average down as she crossed the finish line in 21 minutes 37.7 seconds for seventh place, just a stride away from finishing the top five. Emma Bock of Solon won out by .2 seconds while Roland Story's Elizabeth Ihle held a 1.2 second advantage over Karolus, who shaved eight seconds from her season opening time.

Kennedy Tunink (37th, 25:14.2) was next; followed by Cris Gomez (52nd, 27:21.1); and Michelle Tobar (69th, 36:54) who took more than four minutes off her run in Madrid.

On the boys side, Jayson Chavez was Perry's top finisher (47th, 21:41.5) as the team's pace fell behind its total time in the season opener by four minutes. Running behind Chavez's drift was Edwin Lopez-Ordonez (58th, 22:18.2) in his first varsity run. Jeb Stewart (60th, 23:12.9); Orlando Gonzalez (68th, 24:10.4); Johnathan Chavez (69th, 24:12.9); and Bryce Anliker (75th, 26:24.5) were next in line among the 75 runners in the heat.

Barring further weather complications, Perry hits the trails Monday at the Hillcrest Country Club in Adel.