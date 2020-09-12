Woodward volleyball kept down in ACGC's delayed season debut

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Due to a COVID-19 team quarantine, ACGC (1-0) had to wait two weeks to get the season started and the Chargers wouldn't leave Thursday without a homecoming win over Woodward-Granger (3-11) as the Hawks fell in a 3-0 road contest.

ACGC took the first two sets with a pair of 25-19 wins. Woodward stepped up in the third round, taking it down to the wire only for the Chargers to slip by with a 25-23 advantage. That marked the Hawks' fifth loss in the past 11 sets that were decided by three points or fewer.

Trying to turn the season around, Woodward was led by Elly Polich at the net with 10 kills and Natalie Weaver with seven. Brayten Ashman and Grace Deputy had the only two blocks in attempts to thwart the Chargers' stalwart Chloe Largent in the front row.

Collectively, Woodward held a 10.1 percent efficiency rating on 89 kill attempts. As a minor boost above their 9.1 percent season average, that efficiency was simply outproduced by the Chargers' work in comparison.

The same is said of the work from the back row as the Hawks held a team serving rate of 90.3 percent, a slight bump over the average rate of 88.9 percent. Four Hawks had perfect serve success with Polich going 11-of-11 for the team-lead. She was joined by Deputy, Faith Keuhl and Darby Nixon with 100 percent marks while Natalie Weaver and Audrey Simmons led the team with two aces apiece.

Weaver also led the team with 14 digs followed by Polich with 11. Simmons was the team leader with 14 assists. Once again as a team, the Hawks worked at or slightly above their season averages in both categories with 7.3 assists per set (7.3 average) and 15 digs per set (15.0 average).

The Hawks return home Tuesday to meet with Interstate 35 (0-4) which has been on hiatus since Sept. 3.