Woodward football crashes ACGC homecoming for third win

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Consider it another party crashed. Woodward-Granger (3-0) stepped up Friday, Sept. 11 to take down ACGC (1-2) to dash the Chargers' homecoming aspirations.

Before the season started, the Hawks set out to start the season with three wins to carry momentum into a matchup with conference foe Panorama (1-2). Not only is that goal crossed off the to-do list, the Hawks have done so with a balanced attack.

Through the first three wins of the season with an average of 39.3 points per game, the Hawks have scored via the ground and passing game in three straight contests.

With 129 yards completing 5-of-13 attempts, Trevor Simmons has his third consecutive game across the century mark. Woodward had only three such games all of 2019. That was made possible thanks to a wider array of receivers slicing the Charger defense.

Dane Polich scored on a 37-yard catch to leave the ACGC secondary in a trail of dust. Christian Husmann notched 24 yards on his lone grab, failing to score for the first time this season while Carter Moran had the longest haul of the night with a 45-yard play. Dylan McCaulley and Kolby Fogarty rounded out the list each with one catch as well.

That production came under considerable production from ACGC's pass rush as Simmons netted -20 yards rushing. To balance out the night, running backs Jake Lego and Kade Polich put in their typical work out of the backfield.

Following the lanes plowed by Polich and the senior offensive line, Lego pushed through for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries, bringing his season total to six TDs and 436 yards to rank in the top five among Class 1A running backs. Polich also continues to make the most of his touches as he cleared 78 yards worth on nine carries and logged his fourth score of the year.

The Hawks defense got the rest of the work done by shutting out the Chargers after going into halftime with a one possession-lead at 19-14. Simmons led the way with 10 tackles and a tackle for loss followed by Brody Nardini (8), Kade Polich (7) and Garrett Burkhart (6.5) who had the team's lone sack.

Woodward looks to take another step forward Friday with a matchup against Panorama. Before a 30-0 loss to No. 2 Van Meter, Panorama was No. 11 in the Week 2 power rankings. The Hawks clocked in at No. 17. This meeting marks the first game between the conference rivals since 2015 when Panorama won a 47-13 affair.