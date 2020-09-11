McDevitt resets Perry swim record, more team marks at Indianola

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Competing for the second time in a week, the Perry swim team hit the road Thursday for a head-to-head meeting with Indianola. Though the Jayettes walked out with a couple top times, it wasn't quite enough to get over the hump as their hosts took the evening's W with a 119-48 margin.

Indianola went on to win seven of 11 varsity events. Filling in the gaps that weren't won by the Indy's girls was junior Jaylene Karolus and freshman Sophia McDevitt with two wins apiece.

Once again available for the meet due to cross country's cancellation due to inclement weather, Karolus won both her individual events with personal records in the 200 medley (1st, 2:25.08) and 100 butterfly (1st, 1:03.36).

McDevitt also set new personal marks in the 100 backstroke (1st, 1:07.22) and 500 freestyle (5:46.29) to continue chipping away at the school record, which she originally broke in the first meet of the season.

Competing against a long list of Indianola names, additional places on the proverbial podium were difficult to come by as Perry had two second-place and three third-place finishes.

Composed of McDevitt, Gracie Phillips, Amanda Holwegner and Zoe Hibbert, the 200 medley team (2nd, 2:12.99) was one silver finisher. Holwegner also took second in the 50 freestyle (28.04 seconds) by knocking nearly a second off her previous time.

Two more relay teams finished in third place while Hibbert won the lone bronze in a solo event, the 100 freestyle (1:05.35) with a finish within four seconds of the top two finishers.

Perry's next event comes Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the McCreary Center to take on Algona for the second time this season.