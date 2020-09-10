Search continues for Perry volleyball after home tourney

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

After a last-minute cancellation from Ogden for the Perry Invitational, there was one less opportunity for the Jayettes (0-13) to chalk up their first win of the season. Still present for the annual invite was Earlham (4-5), South Hamilton (6-14), West Central Valley (2-8) and Nodaway Valley (12-3), which went undefeated.

The Jayettes continue to come close to the edge, only for their opponents to have the final word. After opening the night with a 21-17 win over Earlham in the first set, the rest of the night belonged to their guests as Perry lost their next eight sets.

Half of those sets were decided by three scores or fewer, and matches against Earlham and Nodaway were taken into extra points in 22-20 losses, leaving Perry reeling for the next opportunity on cusp of success. With five such sets through the night — twice against WCV — Perry now has 10 losses by five points or fewer.

Against Earlham — which Perry beat 2-1 in the same 2019 event — the Cardinals bounced back with 15-7 win to clinch the match whereas Nodaway overcame their bounty of errors for the win thanks to their front court out-producing Perry with 21 kills compared to 13 from the Jayettes, who were kept busy in the backcourt trying to keep the game alive with 41 collective digs, a new season-high average. Jasmine Shriver (13 digs) and Ashley Cerna led the team over the match's course, with Shriver also leading the match with five kills.

That was a common thread throughout the night as Shriver led the team at the net through three matchups (17 total) while Kacy Nevitt was the leader with nine against Earlham (16 total).

Quinn Whiton once again led the team in assists, setting up 31 plays and was second on the team with 31 digs as well. Shriver led the team with 45 digs.

Across the board, the Jayettes played in line with a number of averages throughout the season. The team held an 85.3 percent serve efficiency compared to a rate of 85.7 entering Thursday. With only 13 aces, the team had half its season rate as well.

Perry's next opportunity is a road trip Tuesday, Sept. 15 to Carroll (4-4). The two already met at the Skip Anderson Classic two weeks prior with both sets landing in the Tigers' favor.