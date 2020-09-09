Perry swims to split event with Boone, Algona

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Competing in two meets Tuesday, Sept. 8 at the McCreary Center, the Perry swim team simultaneously won 55-43 over Algona while Boone's team held a 63-35 advantage over the Jayettes.

Part of Perry's split evening of success came via an audible when it was learned Jaylene Karolus was available for the night following the cross country team's weather cancellation, leaving the dual-sport athlete with a space on her schedule.

Karolus made the most of both her individual turns, winning the 200 yard medley with a personal best time of 2 minutes 25.82 seconds. She also won with a PR in the 100 butterfly (1st, 1:03.82), backed up by Sophia McDevitt (2nd, 1:05.76). She was also the first to the wall in the 100 backstroke (1st, 1:07.75).

The two also teamed up with Zoe Hibbert and Emily Dowd for the top time in the 400 free relay (4:20.81). That was the only relay of the night that finished first overall. While each relay had better times than Algona, the Jayettes' 200 free relay team fell behind against Boone.

Though that was the end of the outright wins for the night, Jenna Nelson logged a personal best in the 100 freestyle (1:09.48) to finish third against Boone and second against Algona. Hibbert was first against Algona and second to Boone in the same event (1:07.78).

Perry's only other wins came against Algona while Boone's times edged out everyone outright in the rest of the events. Dowd defeated Algona in the 200 freestyle (2:41.10) while Holwegner won the 100 breaststroke (1:23.34).

The Jayettes head to Indianola on Thursday, Sept. 10 looking to keep pushing their times to new heights.