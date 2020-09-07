Saydel's unique offense takes Perry football by surprise

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Someone's streak was going to end Friday night. The Eagles made sure it was theirs as Saydel (1-1) won its first game since 2017 with a 44-0 win over Perry .

The Bluejays ran into a situation unlike many they've ever faced before. A rarity in high school football, Saydel lined up exclusively in passing formations — Not a running back in sight. While that led to Perry's defense boasting 16 rushing yards allowed, the 263 yards posted by Judd Roberts through the air gave no reason to change direction.

Perry head coach Bryce Pierce told the Perry Chief on Saturday that game plan was complete surprise. Watching film of the Eagles against South Tama, the Bluejays saw an offense that passed about 60 percent of the time. But with the Eagles' starting H-back on crutches, Saydel called an audible to pass the entire game.

Scoring within the first couple minutes following a 38-yard pass followed by a 12-yard floater to Ryan Nelson for a TD, the Eagles found no reason to let up.

Sticking to a run-first mentality, Perry's wheels needed more grease in comparison to Saydel's offense that took "Air Coryell" up a few notches. Following a four-and-out forced by the Bluejays in Eagles territory, Perry mimicked their hosts with five consecutive passes from Jeremiah Baker. Three landed in the hands of Cayden Widen but the final attempt fell into a pair of green gloves to end the hopeful drive in enemy territory.

Saydel's defense repeated with another turnover a couple drives later to take control in the redzone and capitalize with Roberts' second TD of the night. That wasn't enough for the junior as he hooked up with Nick Guden for a tip-toeing 45-yard score the following drive to go up 24-0 following a two-point conversion before halftime.

In the locker room, Pierce and the coaching staff looked to find a new direction to compete with Saydel's high-flying theatrics. Attempts to compete through the air were met by two Eagle interceptions. Running the ball in the first half resulted in -3 yards.

"They were overloading our offensive line at times," Pierce said. "So in the second half we decided to stop pulling our guards. Once we got that figured out, we started moving the ball better."

That change of direction resulted in 38 yards on the ground with six rushes of at least five yards compared to just one such run in the first two quarters.

From the defense's point of view, Juan Hernandez and Darwin Sarceno each logged an interception while Ben Ramirez led the team with seven tackles.

A marathon of a game lasting almost four hours following a rash of Perry injuries, the two Bluejays starters were taken to a Des Moines hospital following the game. Pierce reported both checked out fine without major concerns, and should be available within the next couple weeks and potentially Friday's game at Dallas Center-Grimes (2-0), which Pierce said he hopes can stay competitive holding the Mustangs below some of their remarkable season averages.