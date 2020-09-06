Milestone performances from Hawks muzzle Bulldogs for big win

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Woodward-Granger (2-0) was up to no good again Friday, Sept. 4 as the Hawks crashed Senior Night in Ogden (1-1) with a 42-14 victory.

Led by a renewed passing attack balanced by a pair of powerful runners in the backfield, this year's matchup served as a stark comparison to 2019 when the Hawks needed a three-touchdown comeback to pull out a win.

A major piece of the metamorphosis was senior quarterback Trevor Simmons, who completed 12-of-16 passes for 189 yards and touchdown. That was a major improvement over his two interceptions against the Bulldogs last year before being replaced by Reese Jamison.

Just shy of the two-century mark, Simmons threw the most yards in a single game for the Hawks since Cole Ashman put up 217 during a win over Earlham back in 2014.

That was accomplished thanks in part to Christian Husmann, who made 98 yards of progress on five connections and scored on a 25 yard reception. He now has three touchdowns this season. Dylan McCaulley (3 receptions/46 yards), John McKeever (2/22), Worth Henry (1/1) and Kade Polich (1/22) were also pivotal in the near-perfect passing performance.

Polich was also a big help in the run game as he scored twice along with 53 yards on 14 carries while leading as a blocker for Jake Lego, who had his second consecutive hundred yard game. Lego made 170 yards of progress on 17 touches and drove in two touchdowns, running behind a line that also didn't give up a single sack.

With such a dangerous combination, the production from Ogden's Moorman duo was just a drop in bucket. Kolby Moorman tried to keep pace with Simmons behind center with 100 yards and two fourth quarter touchdowns, but completing only half of his attempts left more for the Hawks to eat. Kaden Moorman was good for 90 rushing yards as well but was kept out of the end zone by Woodward's tight front line.

Polich led the Hawks' D with 11 total tackles, closely trailed by McKeever's eight, and both Simmons and Dane Polich with 6.5 apiece. The team also combined for three sacks, one each from McKeever, Kaden Seeman and Jack Muesberger.

The Hawks have another party to crash next week as ACGC (1-1) holds homecoming coming off a 43-7 win over Central Decateur.