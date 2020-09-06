Big matchup ahead for Woodward volleyball after tournament losses

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Another tournament for Woodward-Granger (3-10) provided more learning opportunities than additions to the win column. Facing five teams Thursday, Sept. 3 at the ADM Invitational, the Hawks walked away with a 1-4 record.

Last year they finished with a 2-3 mark at the same location and through this point in the season stood at 4-8 overall and still managed a 22-win season. Everything looks to be just a minor tweak away from mirroring 2019's campaign, right down to the individual matchups.

After beating a strong Norwalk (9-6) team last year 2-0, the Hawks fell in both sets by a combined five points. With Elly Polich putting together a line of eight kills and seven assists, and Audrey Simmons with eight assists as well, the Hawks won in plenty of categories. More aces, more kills and more assists. Unfortunately their 13 errors also out-did the Warriors (4), marking the difference between a win and loss.

The opposite was true against ADM (1-8) where the Hawks positioned their hosts to make vital mistakes and won outright 2-0. Unfortunately for Woodward, the same could not be said against No. 8 Gilbert (11-3) which won by a combined 19 points.

Things were kept closer against Nevada (8-6) with six and four-point losses, followed by a loss to Atlantic (5-7) nearly identical to the Norwalk sets.

Woodward is placed in a curious situation for its next game Thursday, Sept. 10 at ACGC. After the Chargers had a positive COVID-19 case, their season has been put on standby for the past two weeks while on a 14-day quarantine. They were originally supposed to play in a triangular at Woodward to open the season.

Last year, the Hawks lost in a 3-1 battle with their conference foes who went on to a 28-8 record. All but one varsity contributor returns for the Chargers this season, with Chloe Largent looking to make another big mark as a junior following a class 2A leading 6.4 kills per set.