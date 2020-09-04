Woodward-Granger cross country looking for separation

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

More than a week after their original season opener was canceled, the Woodward-Granger cross country teams took the Madrid's course in hopes to get a little more clarity following the abbreviated summer practice schedule.

How the teams finished Thursday, Sept. 3 at Grant Woods' Park is likely not how they'll finish the season. Thanks to one top-10 finisher, the girls team took second place behind No. 10 Madrid in the five-team field. The boys' side ended in fifth of six, edging out cross-town rival Woodward Academy by one point.

Helping the girls push forward into the top ranks after failing to place last year in Madrid, freshman Libby Grell took sixth place with a time of 24 minutes 48 seconds.

After a couple minutes passed, it was a string of Hawks that crossed the line almost simultaneously. Woodward occupied spots 14-18 going in order from Sydney Grell (26:23), Katie Grell (26:32), Makenzie Dresback (27:05), Madisyn Mann (27:24) and Avery Smith (27:41).

With everyone finishing so close together — something he partly attributed to the shortened practice sessions — head coach Dave Smeltzer said he hopes to see some more separation in the future.

"They like to run together in a group. I gotta get em to separate," Smeltzer said. "It's hard to pace yourself here (in Madrid). But overall I think we ran some good times."

Coming in with a time 18:31 in eighth place for the boys, sophomore Carsten Wright shed 57 seconds off his mark on the course last year.

The boys team also had a pack that stuck together further down in the rankings. After Healey Hill (20th, 20:51), who surprised Smeltzer, the Hawks occupied five of the final 10 spots — Xavier Ibarra (36th; 23:47), Kurt Crouse (38th, 24:23); Fainen Fuson (39th, 24:24); Tjaden Smeltzer (41st, 25:05), and Parker Griffin (42nd, 25:05).

"We'll get better. I kind of threw a team together, took some of my JV kids out," Smeltzer said. "Some of them are probably faster than some of my varsity kids. Just kind of mix them up to see."

Two JV runners finished with times that would have qualified among that group as well with Joel Harney (8th, 23:27) and Dillon Limoges (9th, 23:59) finishing in the top-10, leaving room to rearrange the varsity lineup for the next event.

Saturday's race at Central College was canceled, putting the Hawks back on the trails on Monday, Sept. 14 at Ballard.