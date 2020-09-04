Perry swimmers undefeated against two Des Moines schools

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Perry swim notched two wins in one night. Playing host Thursday, Sept. 3 at the McCreary Center to both Des Moines North and Des Moines Hoover, the Jayettes claimed 59-26 and 59-37 wins respectively in the triangular.

After having a couple performances overshadowed the previous couple meets, Gracie Phillips arrived as her best self with two new personal records in the 100 yard backstroke (1 minute 15.54 seconds) and 50 freestyle (30.84 seconds) to claim first place in both events against the two metro schools.

That wasn't her only first place finish. She was also part of the winning 200 medley relay with Amanda Holwegner, Sophia McDevitt and Zoe Hibbert that finished in 2:13.61, nearly a half minute before either other team hit the wall. Phillips and Holwegner also comprised half of the first-place 400 relay (4:52.65) with Jenna Nelson and Emily Dowd, who also had personal best times in their individual races.

Dowd hit a new high in the 200 free (2:37.87) to shed nearly 10 seconds from her previous mark while Nelson shed a couple seconds in the same event (2:29.79) for first-place. She took second place in the 100 freestyle (1:10.22) with a new PR while Hibbert was crowned in the same event (1:05.33).

McDevitt also found peak success in a couple events, winning both in the 200 medley (2:27.33) and 100 butterfly (1:07.14), taking a break from breaking the 500 freestyle record a third time.

Overall, the Jayettes combined for 11 gold finishes against both North and Hoover. Make that a dozen when you add Jaylene Karolus in Madrid winning her first cross country race of the season, making her unavailable to swim Thursday.

The Jayettes get back in the water on Tuesday, Sept. 8 again at the McCreary Center.