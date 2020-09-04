Perry places two top-five finishers in cross country opener

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Perry cross country once again had an uphill battle to start the season Thursday in Madrid both in terms of competition and quite a few literal hills at Grant Woods Park.

With three finishers in the top 12 among the five girls teams, the Jayettes held on to second place behind the No. 10 Madrid girls, while the Bluejays took fourth of six with No. 1 Madrid taking the crown thanks to all seven varsity runners among the top 13 times.

Considering the opponents and the last week of heat cutting into practice time, Perry head coach Ryan Marzen left with positive notes.

"Last week was just extremely hot, so we were battling all the heat and couldn't do some of our longer runs. We were doing sprinkler runs on the football field or cutting our practice to 20-25 minutes. But just happy that we could start competing," Marzen said.

Junior Jaylene Karolus won the event once again for the Jayettes with the same exact time as last year (21 minutes 51 seconds). Marzen said it's hard to tell where she stands compared to last season considering the high humidity at last year's meet while this season's conditioning program has been shortened entering the season. But he isn't worrying about her time overall as she was truly her own pacer, without any runner within her sight after the first 500 meters.

Conversely, Kennedy Tunink (4th, 23:45) and Cris Gomez (11th, 25:20) were blessed to have Karolus as a pacer for the first leg. Tunink in particular said she made sure to keep an eye on the leader of the pack for as long as she could, and in turn, came out four spots ahead of her place last season.

"I was thinking to myself, I was going a little too fast so I kind of slowed down but I kept the same pace with the same girls," Tunink said. "We were going decently fast for my regular pace. So it was a lot faster."

Rounding out the Perry girls' sheet, was Misty Gomez (31st, 33:17) and Michelle Tobar (32nd, 41:19) who Marzen said both "did an awesome job competing" in their first varsity races.

The Bluejays faced even more competition in a boys field of 42 runners. With top-ranked Madrid and No. 13 Ogden occupying 12 of the top 15 spots, there was precious space left for Perry to make noise. Sophomore Gannon Meis (17th, 20:25) and senior Jayson Chavez (18th, 20:29) combined for two top-20 finishes compared to Perry having only one such placement last year against similar competition.

"(Jayson) actually impressed me quite a bit," Marzen said. "Very impressed with his race and how much he's progressed from last year to this year. You could definitely tell he's been running over the summer."

Working into the top-30 was freshman Johnathan Munoz (26th, 21:33) in his first varsity race and senior Jeb Stewart (21:47). Orlando Gonzalez (35th, 23:47), Johnathan Chavez (24:01), and Bryce Anliker (40th, 24:39) filled the rest of the slots.

Perry hits the trails again on Thursday, Sept. 10 at Greene County.