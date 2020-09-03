Woodward-Granger cross country aims to jump over initial hurdles

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Woodward-Granger cross country comes into the season with a couple of obstacles. Some were known last year, another came out of nowhere.

The school district kicked into third gear to repair damage from the derecho that ravaged central Iowa in the middle of August. While district buildings were prepped in time for the first day of school and the football team’s scrimmage carried on, the cross country team wasn’t as fortunate. Up until the historic storm, there was every intention to start the season at Jester Park as the team had in previous seasons.

“I actually look forward to running it because it’s kind of a gut check,” Smeltzer said. “You know, it stinks not having it but getting extra time on short notice of two weeks before that first meet helps get ready for Sept. 3 (at Madrid).”

Now the team has another week to get ready for the season with a roster that has some glaring absences which the team already started to experience last season.

Class of 2020 graduate Emma Drake gave the team a bit of a jumpstart in 2019 as a consistent top-10 finisher, but as a starter on the volleyball team wasn’t readily available. Without Drake on the trail at the conference meet, the Hawks finished eighth of nine girl teams. That might be a good marker for the team’s expectations this season as Woodward looks for a new pacer as the team also saw No. 2 runner Natalie Helbling grab her diploma.

That puts a trio of returners in juniors Kaitlyn Smith, Katie Grell and Kenzie Dresback in position to lead the pack. While Smith and Grell hit times in the 25-minute range last season as the No. 3 and 4 runners on the team, Smeltzer said he expects big things out of Dresback after training for a half marathon this summer. But the whole group has been pushing to find a new frontrunner.

“Honestly I think they’re already where they were at the start of last season (or faster),” Smeltzer said. “But it’s definitely tough not having that senior leadership.”

The Hawks boys are in for an even deeper overhaul after finishing seventh at conference and enter the year with a roster full of fresh legs.

Of the eight runners that rotated into the seven-man varsity group, six graduated in the summer and included two leaders of the pack, Dylan Steele and Alex Bice. That leaves room for senior Xavier Ibarra and sophomore Carsten Wright to jump into leading roles as they look to shed some time this season with the potential to climb higher after hitting 20-minute range marks in 2019.

They’ll be joined by a surprise addition to the team as senior Riece Graham comes over after running and wrestling at Perry.

Looking from the view of the rest of the conference, Woodward-Granger remains in an ultra-competitive atmosphere as the WCAC is overflowed with talent as seven rosters between girls and boys teams received votes in the preseason rankings. The Madrid boys come into the season with the No. 1 ranking closely trailed by Earlham at No. 2 while the Van Meter girls are gunning for a state title starting at No. 2 overall.