Karolus headlines Perry cross country with new dreams

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Perry cross country has a headline act and her name is Jaylene Karolus.

For the first time in over a decade, the Jayettes' side of the equation has a preseason ranked runner as Karolus boasts the No. 16 spot in the Class 3A preseason poll. That is all the more motivation to keep improving this season as she eyes her third straight run at the state meet.

The junior logged an incredible 19 minute 38 second time at least year's title run and took 22nd overall. This year, the goal is to climb into the top 15 for the medal ceremony on the Fort Dodge country club patio.

"Cool thing with cross country," head coach Ryan Marzen said. "You can run a tremendous time and still miss out on that patio."

In order to crash the party last year, Karolus would have needed a time of under 19:19. Marzen said the goal is to at least get down to 19:15. It's just a matter of experimenting throughout the season with different paces in the first mile or to ramp up gradually.

With a bought-in attitude coupled with the extra length she's gained over the year that has increased her stride, Marzen said he feels Karolus certainly "has the tools to do it."

Though Karolus' times are the headline-grabbers, Marzen's enthusiasm extends beyond the state qualifier.

Coming off a softball honorable all-conference mention, senior Kennedy Tunink — one of Marzen's "all-time favorite" athletes — steps into her third year with the program and looks to leap forward with even stronger showings following a 37th place conference finish (25:04).

The "always successful" Cris Gomez wasn't far behind Tunink at the conference meet last year in 39th place (26:04). With the rest of the varsity roster graduated, the other spots are up for grab but senior Michele Tobar aims to be one of the top names this year as she continues to find her pace.

Similar to Tobar on the Bluejays' side, sophomore Kyle Hernandez steps into the season for the first time. Though he's not guaranteed a spot in the final seven roster, Marzen has been impressed with the progress he's made losing 65 pounds since January "living a healthy lifestyle" and running.

"My goodness he's a hard, hard worker," Marzen said and added how much of a motivation he's been for the whole team.

Just as the girls team is in need of replacements for last year's seniors, so is the boys group as the Funez twins and Anthony Chavez graduated this summer. That leaves Jayson Chavez, Jeb Stewart, Gannon Meis and Cole Nelson as the top competitors for the year.

Without a clear leader, Marzen said it's been exciting to see exactly who has been running and training throughout the year and how most have already begun improving their times from 2019.

On top of the anticipation for the season to start seeing those official times, Marzen was thankful for the opportunity to have a season at all amid COVID-19 shuttering programs in other states.

And for Perry in particular, Marzen said he feels having a smaller team of around 20 athletes could be a benefit as the risk of contracting a positive case is less than larger programs that could see their season suspended for a couple of weeks.