Woodward volleyball falls in conference action to ranked Lions

The rankings prevailed Tuesday, Sept. 1 in Woodward as No. 13 Des Moines Christian (3-0) walked away with a 3-0 match win over the Hawks (2-6).

Fresh off two conference wins over Van Meter and Pleasantville, DMC set the tone with a 25-17 over the Hawks followed by efforts of 25-12 and 25-16.

While the Hawks left without a set in the win column, their combined scores of 15 points per set was above the 12.6 point average DMC has allowed this season.

That largely hinged on Audrey Simmons' 10 assists to lead the team again, partly helping set up Elly Polich's 9 kills. Overall the team combined for just 16 kills which were matched by DMC's Alysen Dexter alone.

W-G put a good effort to stop those plays at the net, blocking eight spikes overall but with 34 assists put up by Moriah Prewitt and 12 aces from the team, the Lions found more open spaces to stretch the court beyond the front line of defense. They were equally effective returning Woodward's shots as the Lions logged 57 digs compared to 36 from the Hawks which was fairly evenly split among Polich (8), Faith Keuhl (8) and Natalie Weaver (7) as the trio of leaders.

After Woodward-Granger held a four-match win streak from 2014-2016 over their conference rivals, the series has reversed fortune as the Lions now have four consecutive wins over the Hawks. The two will meet again Sept. 28 in Urbandale.

In the meantime, the Hawks hop over to ADM for another tournament on Thursday. Of their five opponents, three hold a winning record highlighted by No. 8 Gilbert (6-3).