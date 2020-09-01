Perry volleyball edged out by Boone in marathon match

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Perry (0-8) volleyball took a step forward Tuesday, Sept. 1 against Boone (2-5) in a 3-2 match loss.

After falling outright in a best of three tournament match on Saturday, Aug. 29 against the Toreadors, the Jayettes came the closest they have been to defeating their conference foes since 2012 as Boone has now won the 15 consecutive matches against Perry. In that span, the only other time Perry won a set came in 2018.

The Jayettes walk away with the consolation of winning a pair of sets, taking the match all the way into the sudden death round after leading 2-1 after the first three sets. Even the fourth set looked to be in Perry's control until the Toreadors closed the book with a 25-22 win, leading into the final 15-7 set for the match win.

Taking the night right to the edge with Perry's first five-set match since 2016, the Jayettes left with quite the number of career-best marks. Popping off the stat list was Quinn Whiton with 30 assists. Kacy Nevitt also hit a personal record 19 kills and 16 digs through the course of the marathon, and added four blocks to her byline. Before Tuesday, the junior outside hitter had never reached 10 digs.

She was joined in the double-digit dig club by Ashley Cerna (12) and Jenisis Cerna (10). Also making contributions were six kills and seven digs from Peyton Tunink followed by Jayna Kenney with five kills, four digs, and two aces.

While Perry's rate of aces fell dramatically from 5-of-75 compared to the 3-of-28 on Saturday against Boone, the team's overall efficiency jumped a point to a 90.7 percent success rate.

The Jayettes continue their conference quest Thursday in Perry for Senior Night against Carlisle (2-3).