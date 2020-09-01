McDevitt improves school record as Indianola tops Perry swim

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

The Perry swim team put its best foot forward with a handful of wins and personal records Tuesday in Indianola, but the Jayettes' hosts had more events in their favor with a 122-44 win.

Highlighting the bunch for Perry, freshman Sophia McDevitt reset the 500 yard freestyle school record after first breaking the two-decade old mark in the season opener. Her time of 5 minutes 50.4 seconds was good for a first-place finish. She also took gold in the 200 medley (2:26.26), bringing her to a perfect 4-of-4 in first-place solo finishes this season.

Junior Jaylene Karolus latched Perry's other top spot with a time of 1:01.13 in the 100 butterfly, dropping more than three seconds off her personal record. She also set a career-best in the 100 backstroke (1:09.96) by .95 seconds to claim second place while also helping the 200 freestyle relay (2:00.96) mark a new season-best along with Emily Dowd, Jenna Nelson and Amanda Holwegner.

Also setting new personal marks was sophomore Rhylan Agan with two seconds off her time in the 50 free (37.14 seconds), who also shed four seconds from her 200 freestyle (3:18.05). Perry's final personal record came from Zoe Hibbert with a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle (1:01.13).

Perry returns Thursday to the McCreary Center to take on Des Moines Hoover.