Jayette volleyball sets high expectations in 'prove-it' year

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Watching the Jayettes practice this year, about the only thing that has changed is the amount of hand sanitizer and players wearing masks as preventive measures. Aside from the COVID-19 preventative measures, the team is largely the same, putting the team at an intriguing crossroads.

"We feel we have a lot of talent but need to prove it," head coach John Fulton said, looking at his roster that returns five of six starters.

That confidence comes with a caveat, though. Perry finished with an 11-24 record and was 0-7 against Raccoon River Conference competition in 2019. Most conference stats placed the Jayettes in the bottom three.

It will be virtually that same exact roster looking to make a leap. Even though a majority have another year of eligibility, Fulton said there's still a sense of urgency to capitalize on the whole year of growth and camaraderie built over the past couple of seasons.

At the top of the scouting reports is junior Kacy Nevitt. A two-year starter who was a second-team RRC selection thanks to her 21.3 kill efficiency that ranked seventh in the conference. After spending more time training with her club team in the offseason, Fulton said he has seen Nevitt boost her skills at the net even further and can dedicate her time upfront with more teammates ready to help in the backcourt.

One slight caveat to the narrative that the team looks the same compared to last season is the return of senior Quinn Whiton, who missed the majority of the season with a torn ACL. Fulton said she's "absolutely a hundred percent" ready to lead the team in assists again this year. She boasted 144 assists in 10 matches last season. That ranked sixth in the conference among players with at least 100 assists.

In her absence, Taylor Atwell stepped into the rotation as a freshman but due to COVID precautions keeping JV and varsity separate, she has been relegated to full-time JV status to increase her reps to develop for next season.

Likewise, Ashley Cerna returns from a standout freshman season where she started every match. She'll join Nevitt on the outside net alongside senior Jasmine Shriver, who Fulton said "can do anything." Shriver was second among the team in kills, digs, and blocks, and led the team with a 95.7 percent serve rate.

Working between that trio of talent, junior Jayna Kenney returns as the leading mid-hitter. The back row gets a slight adjustment compared to the net where senior Jenisis Cerna has proven an effective communicator and set-up to take over as libero. Magley Orellana occupied the role in her final two years.

With a roster that has largely played together over the previous two seasons and already improved from six wins in 2018 to 11 wins last season, the biggest obstacle might be the competition that returns to the Jayettes’ schedule. But with at least four of the conference’s top 10 producers in kills, assists, and serving success all graduated, there may be room at the top.