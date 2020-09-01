Hawks volleyball picking up right where they left off

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

The Hawks narrowly missed their goal last season of the district finals. In order to get there this year, Woodward-Granger has a few extra adjustments to make in 2020.

During the offseason, Bailey Hunt resigned from her teaching position to move back home with family in southern Iowa, leaving the head coaching position open as well. Hoping to pick up where she left is Virginia Polich, who had coached a majority of the team through middle school for six years and assisted the varsity team the previous two.

"Having worked with the girls for so long, I wanted to make sure we kept moving forward," Polich said.

Front and center of that journey is a pair of senior captains in Elly Polich and Natalie Weaver. Both were among the top 10 in kills last season — 242 and 247 respectively — among conference members and look to have honed their skills at the net even more. With their trajectory over the past two seasons, they could be competing for top-five status in the West Central.

While the Hawks return some top tier killers, they are also in search of someone to take over the role that helped assist many of those scores as 463 assists are vacated by Emma Drake's graduation. Newcomers in junior Samantha Volz and sophomore Audrey Simmons look to fill in as setters.

Drake was also one of the team's top servers along with Katelyn Bandstra, the only two on the team last season with over 300 serve attempts and over a 90 percent serve efficiency. That leaves some big shoes to fill, and in hopes to boost overall success, Coach Polich said she has set more individual-specific goals this season as opposed to the team goal of 90 percent efficiency the team shot for in 2019.

Coach Polich told the Perry Chief that that also means becoming a "tougher" team with their ball placement. The Hawks may have had the third-most aces (236) in the conference last season but Polich hopes to see even fewer returns from their opponents this year with even more efficiency from the service line.

That's not the only spot the Hawks aim to toughen up. Polich said one of the big emphases this offseason has been the team's further aggressiveness at the net, hoping to stay more competitive with blocks compared to the fifth-rated total last season. Junior Brayten Ashman and sophomore Grace Deputy step in as mid hitters with that capability.

Darby Nixon is another looking to take her game to new heights. A hard worker "that never gives up," the junior libero had an 83 percent serve rate last year. But her greatest asset may be her defensive abilities as she led the team with 325 digs, the most for Woodward-Granger since Bree Lesch in 2016.

With milestone marks like that at the ready, the Hawks could very well reach the milestone of 10 consecutive seasons reaching the 20 win mark.