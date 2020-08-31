Woodward-Granger sports mask mandate explained

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

After the football team's win over Madrid on Friday, Aug. 28, the Woodward-Granger administrators began discussing a new policy for fans at all home events for the season. Seeing the fanbase split at Hawk Stadium between wearing or going without a mask, the school district announced on Monday, Aug. 31 that moving forward, masks would be mandated to attend all school events.

Speaking with the Perry Chief, activities director Matt Eichhorn explained that the policy was already being discussed before the two positive coronavirus cases in the elementary school were announced Sunday evening.

More:Two Woodward-Granger Elementary students test positive for COVID-19

"We started the discussion Friday night and then I talked to (superintendent) Dr. Adams on Saturday along with (high school principal) Mr. Boley on Sunday with what we needed," Eichhorn said. "We needed to do a better job because we didn't do a very good job of social distancing and all that stuff."

Eichhorn elaborated that the whole administration team decided on Monday morning together that in order to "get from the beginning to the end of the season" the district should extend the same policies in place for the school day.

"Our students are used to wearing masks during the day," Eichhorn explained. "We don't want to do all that work all week and then at a sporting event not wear a mask just because it's after school."

More:Masks mandatory, remote learning option available for Woodward-Granger schools

With the policy in place, fans will not be permitted entrance without a mask. Should the occasion arise that fans in close proximity to others are without a mask, they will be asked to leave the event. Eichhorn further stated it is permissible to unmask while away from others, such as along the fence around the football field so long as crowding is limited.

Woodward-Granger joins Kuemper Catholic among the first schools in the Class 1A-8 district to require masks at football games. Half of the West Central Conference has also placed a mandate.

On the school activities Twitter page Monday afternoon, fans were reminded that home events are streamed on the district Facebook page as an alternative to attending games in-person.