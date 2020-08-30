Perry volleyball looks for rhythm after impromptu tourney

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Thanks to an open slot at Saturday's Skip Anderson Tournament in Bondurant, the Jayettes slid six matches into their schedule by surprise. Playing six teams across the day on only a couple days notice, Perry (0-7) walked out with a dozen learning experiences along the way.

No matter the opponent, as soon as the Jayettes found an inch of momentum, their competition clutched out a win. Carroll (1-2), Gilbert (4-2), Pella Christian (2-1), Ames (2-2), Norwalk (5-4) and Boone (1-3) all crossed Perry's path, each walking away with two wins in the 21-point tournament format.

Of the dozen combined sets, the Jayettes came closest with a 21-19 loss to Ames and 21-17 against Boone, but were held to 10 points or fewer five times.

That largely hinged on opponents crashing down and locating the Jayettes' placement no matter the situation. Over the course of the 12 sets, Perry aced nine serves, well below the 3.5 averaged over the course of 2019. There was a similar dip in efficiency on returns with an average of 5.7 kills per match compared to 11.3 last season.

This was all while committing seven errors per match which comes in below last year's season average (7.5 errors), leaving the margin on the score table largely on the well-oiled opponents.

In terms of season averages, Perry looks to help boost their playmakers' standing as the limited opportunities have left room on the stat sheet to meet last year's marks.

Quinn Whiton continues to lead the team in assists again but with low-point totals shortening games, only one match was above her season average last year- the match against Ames highlighted by a 21-19 loss resulted in a six assist performance. The same effects have been felt at the net as Kacy Nevitt remains the team's kills leader but was only afforded one above-average performance when Perry kept up the pace with Boone, as the junior landed six successful kills.

The rest of the spread was fairly evenly spread as each game saw a swath of players jump to action in small bursts. Addison Huntington led the team with three digs against Carroll. Jayna Kenney had two digs against Gilbert. Ashley Cerna led the way with four digs against Pella. Peyton Tunink had three kills and digs against Ames.

Overall, Saturday looks like a practice session as the Jayettes take on Boone against with a road trip Tuesday looking to find more rhythm.