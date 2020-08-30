Hawks volleyball leaves tournament with close calls

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Volleyball season hasn't looked much different from last year for Woodward-Granger (2-5) after the first week of action. Following the Hawks' opening day win, they jumped over to Saturday's annual Skip Anderson Tournament in Bondurant to walk away with one win in six matches.

The Hawks finished with a combined set record of 4-11 in those six matchups against Des Moines Roosevelt (5-4), Holy Trinity Catholic (1-2), Ames (2-3), Pella Christian (2-1), Williamsburg (2-2) and North Polk (3-1). In the 2019 tournament, the Hawks stood at 7-9 overall and won two matchups.

This year's lone victory match came against Ames with a 2-1 result with team acing 10 serves led by Faith Keuhl's three perfect serves (she'd have four against North Polk as well.) Natalie Weaver contributed with 10 spikes and 14 digs followed by Elly Polich's eight kills to go along with nine assists.

Those marks were not quite enough to enter the personal record books, but Darby Nixon and Audrey Simmons were able to set new career-highs with nine assists as well to topple Ames.

Woodward was on the verge of two more wins against both North Polk and Williamsburg but couldn't overcome the tiebreaker round. After winning 21-17 against Williamsburg in the first set, the Raiders won the next round 23-21 and took that momentum into a 15-10 win to clinch the match. A similar fate befell the Hawks after winning the first set only for the Comets to claim the next two sets for North Polk after Woodward committed a season-high 14 errors in three sets.

The action returns Tuesday in Woodward to take on No. 14 Des Moines Christian (2-0) which has won nine consecutive sets against the Hawks.