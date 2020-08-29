Simmons' four scores lift Woodward-Granger over Madrid

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

This one was personal.

Before Friday's game, the Tigers sent a message to Woodward-Granger that they were ready to take back control. All the way from Madrid were paw prints painted on the street as warning signs to the Hawks. The Tigers would not be defeated a fourth straight time…they were.

With a 49-6 win, Woodward-Granger (1-0) took down Madrid (0-1) for the fourth time in a row, the first time in school history.

"Woodward-Granger has never beaten them four times in a row, so our guys were focused on that," head coach George Ashman said. "Our seniors have never lost to Madrid, so they wanted to keep that going."

New weapons make impact

After the Hawks punted away their first possession, they put together two consecutive drives that would have been enough to be the nail in the coffin. Quarterback Trevor Simmons connected with his favorite target Christian Husmann on a 10-yard screen pass for a touchdown, then rolled out for a 23-yard score in the corner of the end zone.

"Listen, Christian is the go-to guy. He is exceptionally fast. Super fast and I have a lot of trust in him," Simmons said. "I have a lot of trust in all my receivers but I know Christian's going to get there no matter what."

Simmons left the game completing 7-of-10 for 109 yards and two touchdowns. His connection with Worth Henry late in the game for a 33-yard gain pushed him over the 100-yard mark.

"In the past I think we had one or two kids that could really do it. Now we have about five or six receivers," Ashman said of his traditionally run-heavy team. "Hopefully that opens up some more things for us."

Picking up the pieces

Not everything went the Hawks' way. Some of it was of their doing, others out of their control like a 40-yard touchdown from Kade Polich that was called back on a penalty for using helmet-to-helmet contact despite Polich being the runner.

It took a couple more plays to get that score back, but the Hawks moved on as if nothing happened once newcomer Jake Lego scored his first of two touchdowns near the goal line. He led the way with 138 yards on the ground backed up by Kade Polich with a touchdown and 79 yards.

During the first drive, Simmons had a wide open target 20 yards down field only for the pass to soar over his head after the receiver stopped his route. The offense certainly recovered from that mishap, as Ashman said he felt the receivers immediately learned from the mistake, opening more avenues for Simmons' big night, capitalized by a 95-yard fumble return touchdown on defense and a rushing touchdown.

Defense gets the job done

Woodward's defense also had a minor slip-up when Cayden Fuson scampered in for a 40-yard touchdown on fourth down when he found a gap off a screen pass.

Minus that play, the Hawks allowed 197 total yards against a Madrid team that felt much more improved than last year's one-win team that strung together 144 yards against Woodward.

The Hawks hit the road against Ogden on Friday.