Greene County wins third straight Cowbell over Perry

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

The Rams had the Bluejays' number again. With a 49-0 win, Greene County (1-0) took home the Cowbell Trophy for the third year in a row over Perry (0-1) on Friday, Aug. 28.

Aiming to usher in a new era of Bluejay football under head coach Bryce Pierce, the odds were rarely in Perry's favor against the defending state qualifying Rams who ran into halftime with a 43-0 lead.

Greene County seemed to get everyone in the mix as quarterback Bryce Stalder's three total touchdowns were joined by three Rams rushing scores and even a safety for good measure.

The scoreboard showed a slight dip compared to last year's 54-0 win when the Rams pushed on the pedal from start to finish. Perry pushed back with more force in the second half this year with only a 6-0 deficit with Greene County's starters still on the field well into the third quarter.

Under the new gap run scheme brought in by Pierce with an emphasis on QB-power, the Bluejays found more open spaces compared to last year's team that had negative yards rushing in the backfield. Quarterback Jeremiah Cregeen made 32 yards of headway on 14 touches.

Cregeen's passing suffered under close Rams coverage that allowed just 3-of-10 passes to be completed, as he connected with Cayden Widen twice for six yards and once with Abe Ruiz for four yards.

Perry's defense still allowed six touchdowns and 304 yards by comparison but showed more signs of control compared to the previous match-up. Led by Emmanuel Soto up front with 5.5 tackles, the Bluejays had 34 total tackles compared to 25 wrap-ups in 2019, forcing longer drives from the Rams opposed to consistent big plays from their guests.

The Bluejays aim to snap their multi-season losing streak with a road trip to Saydel (0-1) which lost 55-6 to South Tama in the Eagles’ season opener, and has not won since 2018.