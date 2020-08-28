Perry swimmers claim win over Algona with multiple records

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

The Perry swim team got off to the right start Thursday as the Jayettes splashed to a 90-72 win over the visiting Algona Bulldogs.

Competing in 11 varsity events, Perry won every single event to outpace the Bulldogs, who scored the bulk of its score from often entering the McCreary Center pool with three times as many Perry swimmers to earn extra points.

Perry made the most of its young roster as its four freshmen all made a giant impact. Sophia McDevitt left a crater in the record books as she crashed a school record that has stood since 1999 after she swam to victory in the 500 yard freestyle. She also won the 200 medley (2:24.75) with more than a half minute to spare before any Bulldog finished.

McDevitt was also a part of the winning 400 yard freestyle relay along with fellow freshman Jenna Nelson, senior Amanda Holwegner and junior Jaylene Karolus.

Karolus also took home top prize in her two solo events with wins in the 100 backstroke (1:12.69) and 100 butterfly (1:04.09), taking off more than four seconds from her personal record.

Back in the freshmen waters, Zoe Hibbert was crowned in both the 50 yard (28.18 seconds) and 100 yard freestyle (1:05.25). Nelson grabbed gold in the 200 freestyle (2:36.03) and followed up with a silver performance behind Hibbert in the 100 free (1:11).

The lone senior of the bunch, Holwegner won her lone solo event with a time of 1:29.43 in the 100 breaststroke.

Junior Gracie Phillips was a part of the first-place medley relay and followed up with second and third place finishes in the 100 backstroke (1:16.44) and 50 free (31.96 seconds) respectively.

Perry's home meets can be found live streaming on the Perry High School Facebook page. The Jayettes will travel to Indianola on Tuesday before returning Thursday, Sept. 3 to the McCreary Center.